LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

