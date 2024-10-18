LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,802,000 after buying an additional 536,251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

