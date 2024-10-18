LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPIB opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $447.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

