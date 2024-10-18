LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.12 and a 200-day moving average of $498.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

