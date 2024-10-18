LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,002,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,505,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 216,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

