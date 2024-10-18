Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

LTH opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

