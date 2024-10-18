LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

