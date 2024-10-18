Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

LCUT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 35,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,790. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

