LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

