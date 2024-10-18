LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.42 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $47.42 million and $2.39 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.16230899 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,471,031.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

