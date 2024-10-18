Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $198.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,210,000 after acquiring an additional 891,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,946,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

