Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.9% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $210,480,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Linde by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Linde stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

