Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16. 15,629,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 4,259,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 381,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.