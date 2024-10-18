London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.