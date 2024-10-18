Loop Capital Boosts Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target to $57.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEM. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

TEM opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,685,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

