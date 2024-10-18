Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 1,134,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,885,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.