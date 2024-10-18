M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. 112,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

