M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,702,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $390.67. 374,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

