M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.40.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

