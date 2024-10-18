Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $795.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

