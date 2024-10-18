Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 61,288 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

