Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 4,511 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

