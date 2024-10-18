Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.