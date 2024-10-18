Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

