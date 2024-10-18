Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 59,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.77 and a 200-day moving average of $358.20.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

