Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $307,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

