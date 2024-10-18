Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 126,313 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,313 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

