Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 8,726 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

