Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.73 and last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 10876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

