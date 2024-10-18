Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176,937.06

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $176,937.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,441.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

