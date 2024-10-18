Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 38.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $75.12 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

