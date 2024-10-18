Marathon Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $14,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of MTN opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $236.92.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.
Read Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.