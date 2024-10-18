Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 277,976 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 407.9% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

