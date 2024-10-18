Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 20,264 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.93% of Rogers worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 629.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

