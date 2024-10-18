Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.