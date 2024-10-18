MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $0.37

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $64.09 million and $518,264.18 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,596,064 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 173,596,064.06834927 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.36996913 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $620,767.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

