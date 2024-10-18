Margaret Dugan Sells 1,531 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $239,478.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,844,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,724 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,612,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 53.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,228,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 427,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

