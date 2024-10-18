Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

