Mario J. Gabelli Buys 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GDV stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
