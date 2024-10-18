Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $535.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

