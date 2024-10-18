Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

