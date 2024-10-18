Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

