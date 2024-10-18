Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,951 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,739,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 187.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 111,992 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,618,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,204,000 after buying an additional 111,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,758,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

