Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.81 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

