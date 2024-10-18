Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

