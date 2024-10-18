Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

