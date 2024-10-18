Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 70,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,209. The company has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

