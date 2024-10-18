Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells $12,075,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 12,973,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

