Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $292.88.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
