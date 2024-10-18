Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADSK stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $292.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,341 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

