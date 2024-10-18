MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MasterBrand Price Performance
MasterBrand stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in MasterBrand by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasterBrand
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.