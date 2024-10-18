MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterBrand stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in MasterBrand by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

